Spurs' title hopes dented

LIVERPOOL - One by one, Chelsea's closest challengers are falling away in the English Premier League title race.

After implosions by Manchester City, Liverpool, and then Arsenal over the past month, it was second-place Tottenham's turn to trip up on Saturday.

Spurs were outplayed at Liverpool in a 2-0 loss and could be 12 points behind Chelsea if the leader beats Burnley on Sunday. With 13 rounds remaining, Chelsea could then canter to a second title in three years.

Sadio Mane scored both goals in a two-minute spell in the first half, as Liverpool rediscovered its form of the first half of the season to gain a first league win in six attempts in 2017.

It was only Tottenham's third loss in this campaign and instead of having faint hopes of catching Chelsea, the priority for Mauricio Pochettino's players will be preserving a top-four place to get back in the Champions League.

Arsenal and Manchester United also won 2-0, against Hull and Watford respectively, as the race for a top-four finish intensified. Two points separate Tottenham and sixth-place United.

A week after winning 4-0 at Crystal Palace, Sunderland lost by the same score at Southampton to stay bottom of the standings. January signing Manolo Gabbiadini scored twice, taking his tally to three in two games since his move from Napoli.

Palace are ahead of Sunderland only on goal difference after losing at Stoke 1-0