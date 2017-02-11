|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 11, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Hawaii no-go as Czechs start Fed Cup defense
|
AFP February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
PARIS -- The Czech Republic begin their bid for a fourth successive Fed Cup title this weekend but in eight World Group ties, only two of the world's top 10 players will take part.
Both of those will feature in Ostrava with world number three Karolina Pliskova leading Czech hopes of a sixth Fed Cup in seven years and 11th overall against a Spanish squad led by Garbine Muguruza, the seventh-ranked French Open champion.
But in Hawaii, the 17-time champions United States will be missing world number one Serena Williams as well as the injured Madison Keys, the ninth-ranked player, against Germany who are without Angelique Kerber, the second highest-ranked player in the world.
In World Group II, top 10 players Simona Halep, Dominika Cibulkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova are missing for Romania, Slovakia and Russia respectively.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
2
Ramos own goal as Sevilla ends Real Madrid's unbeaten run
3
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
4
A good day for woodball
5
Serena cruises through to 4th round
6
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
7
Football: China to accelerate youth training push - report
8
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
9
Concussion symptoms 3x higher in soccer players who 'head' ball
10
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image