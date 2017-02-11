News
Horse races delayed as temps in Sydney soar
AP  February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
SYDNEY -- A thoroughbred meeting at Sydney's Royal Randwick race track has been shifted from Saturday to Monday in anticipation of searing temperatures in New South Wales, joining an A-League football match which has been postponed.

Temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius are forecast for areas around Sydney and up the east coast into Queensland state on Saturday.

"Racing NSW and the Australian Turf Club believed that animal welfare and the welfare of the participants should be the only consideration when making this decision," Racing NSW chief Peter V'Landys said Friday.

The A-League match between the Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory in Newcastle, north of Sydney, had already been postponed until Monday.

There has also been widespread cancellation of youth competitions Saturday in New South Wales and Queensland.

