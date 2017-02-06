Sydney stay unbeaten in A-League but lead cut

SYDNEY -- Sydney FC remain unbeaten after 18 games in Australia's A-League but had their lead over title rivals Melbourne Victory cut to nine points over the weekend.

Graham Arnold's Sky Blues played out a lively 0-0 draw at Brisbane Roar on Friday. They are just two unbeaten games short of equalling the record for the best start to an Australian national football season, held by Sydney's APIA Leichhardt with a 20-game streak in 1987.

Victory came from a goal down to topple Melbourne City 2-1 on Saturday in a feisty Melbourne derby, at which Tim Cahill was sent off for dissent without making it onto the pitch.

City appeared to be heading for a win to open up the race for second spot when Neil Kilkenny scored his first A-League goal in the 70th minute. But Besart Berisha levelled and two minutes later Manny Muscat scored an own goal under pressure.

Spanish star Diego Castro scored a brace in Perth Glory's 3-2 win over Newcastle Jets in Perth on Saturday to close in on fourth-placed Melbourne City.

Castro converted a penalty he won in the 13th minute before Jets striker Andrew Hoole equalised, but the clever Spaniard restored the lead nearing half-time.

Adam Taggart made it 3-1 midway through the second half before Jason Hoffman pulled a goal back for the Jets in the 71st minute.

Western Sydney Wanderers had a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand on Saturday, with Brendon Santalab netting a double.

Paul Okon's Central Coast Mariners secured their first back-to-back wins in nearly three years on Sunday, downing Adelaide United 2-1 with goals from Fabio Ferreira and Kwabena Appiah.