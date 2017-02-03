News
February, 3, 2017

Late penalty sends Roma into semis
AP  February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
MILAN -- Francesco Totti converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to send Roma through to the Italian Cup semifinal against city rivals Lazio with a narrow 2-1 win over second-division Cesena on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old forward scored in the seventh minute of added time after Cesena goalkeeper Federico Agliardi was harshly adjudged to have fouled Kevin Strootman.

Midfielder Luca Garritano had canceled out striker Edin Dzeko's 68th-minute opener for Roma.

"I think the penalty was obvious, really clear, Agliardi took down Strootman," Totti said. "Today the win was the only thing that mattered. We were facing a team which doesn't belong in Serie B, which was well organized, which played openly, without any fear."

Roma face Lazio over two legs. Both matches will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, which will also host the final.

