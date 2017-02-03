|
PSG cruise into French Cup last 16
|
AP February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
|
PARIS -- There was plenty of excitement in the French Cup on Wednesday, with holder Paris Saint-Germain romping into the last 16 after a 4-0 win at Rennes.
Germany winger Julian Draxler scored two excellent goals on an easy night for PSG and Monaco, which played extra time with 10 men, held on to win 5-4 against a side playing two divisions below.
Since the Christmas break, PSG have won six out of seven games. Draxler has been outstanding since joining from Wolfsburg last month, and all four goals he has scored have been expertly taken.
Earlier, Monaco squandered a 3-0 lead as Chambly — pushing for promotion to the second division and playing at home — made it 3-3 in injury time, just after a red card for Monaco's Italian defender Andrea Raggi. In extra time, midfielder Kevin N'Doram and Poland center half Kamil Glik seemed to have put the game out of reach, only for Chambly midfielder Romain Padovani to set up a tense finish as Monaco won 5-4.
|
