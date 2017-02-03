City run riot against abject West Ham

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City's players looked like they could score at will in their latest big win over West Ham.

Manchester United couldn't even manage one goal against Hull.

On an evening of contrasting fortunes in the Premier League for the Manchester giants' expensive strike forces, City thrashed West Ham 4-0 away to close the gap on its rivals for Champions League qualification and United was held 0-0 by a team that started the game in last place.

City was the only member of the top six to win in the midweek round of fixtures and moved level on points with fourth-place Liverpool, with 15 games left this season. United is in sixth place, four points adrift of the top four after a third straight draw for Jose Mourinho's side.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were getting frustrated at Old Trafford, Gabriel Jesus was leading City's dismantling of West Ham on his first start for the team after being picked ahead of Sergio Aguero in what could be seen as a nod to the future.

Gabriel Jesus was joined on the scoresheet by Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Yaya Toure, whose penalty kept up his perfect record in 11 attempts from the spot for City. Aguero came on as a substitute and might have to get used to spending more time on the bench, given the pace and movement of City's front three.