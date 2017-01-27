News
Wenger to accept FA charge over touchline row
AFP  January 27, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
LONDON, AFP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he will accept a Football Association misconduct charge after being sent off in Sunday's explosive win over Burnley.

Wenger was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss after allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor after Burnley were given a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

The French coach tried to watch the final moments of the match from the entrance to the tunnel and was shown pushing Taylor when the official asked him to leave the area.

Arsenal went on to win the game 2-1 after being awarded a penalty of their own in the final minute, but Wenger's post-match apology for his behaviour couldn't stop the FA charging him.

Wenger could face a fine or touchline ban, but, asked on Thursday if he would accept the charge, he said: "Yes, I answered that in the press conference, I have little more to add.

"I am big enough to stand up for what I do.

"When I don't behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right.

"I'm a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win the football games."

