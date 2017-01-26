News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

January, 26, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Sounders return with Clint Dempsey cleared to practice
TIM BOOTH, AP  January 26, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
TUKWILA -- Just 45 days after winning the club's first MLS Cup title, the Seattle Sounders returned to the practice field on Tuesday for the beginning of training camp.

Joining them was star forward Clint Dempsey, cleared for full participation in practice for the first time in five months.

"We've been pleased with his progress. His attitude has been awesome. He's worked really hard. We asked him to do a period of work individually during the offseason and he's now progressed to a point where he is able join the team on a regular basis," Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said. "We still have some steps to get through, but he's continued to progress, we're happy with his progress and we're happy with his attitude and we're happy with how far he has come and we're excited about what the future may hold."

Dempsey's return to training was another boost for the Sounders, who are still relishing their unexpected title run. Seattle was near the bottom of the Western Conference last July when Sigi Schmid was fired and Brian Schmetzer took over as head coach, starting a run that culminated on a frigid December night in Toronto with the club's first league title.

The championship trophy was rolled out on a cart next to Seattle's practice field Tuesday. Schmetzer, now the permanent head coach, went around shaking the hands of the fans that showed up for the open practice.

But most of the eyes were on Dempsey.

Dempsey missed Seattle's title run last season, sidelined by an irregular heartbeat that required an unspecified procedure to correct.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search