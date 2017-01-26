|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 26, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Sweden midfielder Claesson joins Krasnodar
|
AFP January 26, 2017, 5:00 am TWN
|
MOSCOW -- Russian Premier League club FC Krasnodar have signed Swedish international midfielder Viktor Claesson from Sweden's Elfsborg as they look to challenge for a place in Europe.
"The two clubs have agreed all the details of the transfer," a statement on the Russian club's official site said.
"The player has successfully passed medical testing and signed a contract, which expires on June 20, 2020."
Local media reported a fee of around two million euros ($2.14 million) for the 25-year-old midfielder.
Claesson, who has won nine caps with Sweden had scored 32 goals in 134 matches with Elfsborg to help the club to win the league title in 2012 and the national cup in 2014.
Krasnodar are currently fifth in the Russian league, 12 points off leaders Spartak.
The Russian league is on a three-month winter break and will resume in March.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
2
Booker, Chriss help Suns hand Heat sixth loss
3
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
4
Ramos own goal as Sevilla ends Real Madrid's unbeaten run
5
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
6
A good day for woodball
7
Serena cruises through to 4th round
8
Serena breezes past Bencic in round one
9
Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Heat
10
Butler stars with 52 as Bulls top Hornets