Wednesday

January, 25, 2017

Algeria coach Leekens resigns after African Cup elimination
AP  January 25, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
FRANCEVILLE, AP

Algeria coach George Leekens has resigned following the team's early exit from the African Cup of Nations.

Algeria, among the pre-tournament favorites, failed to win a match in Gabon. The Desert Foxes finished third in Group B, losing to Tunisia and drawing with Zimbabwe and Senegal.

The 67-year-old Belgian says "given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I prefer to end my contract out of friendship for the president of the FAF (Algerian Football Federation)."

Leekens was appointed for his second spell in charge of Algeria in October. He previously led the team for a four-month stint in 2003.

