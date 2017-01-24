Costa scores on Blues return

LONDON -- Still to clear up the ambiguity over last weekend's absence from the Chelsea team, Diego Costa did his talking on the pitch on Sunday.

Costa marked his return to the side for his 100th Chelsea appearance by scoring the opener in a 2-0 victory over Hull that sent his side eight points clear at the top.

After netting his 52nd Chelsea goal from close range at the end of the first half, the league's joint-top scorer alluded to all the speculation surrounding his Chelsea future by performing a chatter gesture with his hands while celebrating.

Publicly, Chelsea said Costa missed last Saturday's game due to an injury. What manager Antonio Conte didn't dispute was that Costa was dropped amid suggestions of a big-money offer from China.

Elsewhere, it was Arsenal 2, Burnley 1 and Southampton 3, Leicester 0.