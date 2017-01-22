|
Lewandowski gets superb winner as Bayern beat Freiburg
|
AP January 22, 2017, 12:34 am TWN
|
MUNICH -- Robert Lewandowski showed impressive dexterity to score an injury-time winner as Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich scraped a 2-1 win at Freiburg on Friday.
The Poland striker was near the penalty spot when he jumped up to expertly chest down Franck Ribery's high cross with his back to goal. Lewandowski turned sharply, flicked the ball up with his right foot and then still had enough balance to volley a low shot into the bottom corner with his left.
It was Lewandowski's 14th league goal in 17 games this season and arguably one of the best of his career.
He had equalized in the 35th minute after German forward Janik Haberer put Freiburg ahead as early as the fourth, beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a powerful shot into the bottom left corner.
The 28-year-old Lewandowski smacked a chance over from close range from Brazil midfielder Douglas Costa's cross, but then made amends a minute later when he volleyed in the equalizer.
|
