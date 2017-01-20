Van Basten proposes big changes to improve soccer

Restricting players to 60 games a year. Replacing penalty shootouts with eight-second run-ups. Introducing orange cards and sending players to sinbins for 10 minutes.

Ex-AC Milan and Netherlands forward Marco van Basten is using his role as technical director at FIFA to propose a series of changes to soccer to stir a debate.

Rather than using his job to meddle, Van Basten highlights the need to preserve soccer as the world's most popular sport.

"I have spoken to a lot of coaches and players," Van Basten said in an interview with The Associated Press. "We have to promote quality instead of quantity. We are playing too much football now. We have to defend players because they have to play so much and are not fresh or fit anymore.

"That's bad for the quality of the game. Even in June when the big tournaments are played players cannot perform to their maximum because now if players are really successful they can play up to 75 official games in the year. I think that's a bit too much and maybe they should stop at 55 or 60."

FIFA will expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams from 2026, but that won't burden players with any additional games. Instead, clubs must reduce the number of fixtures.