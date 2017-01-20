Liverpool beat fourth-tier Plymouth 1-0 in FA Cup replay

LONDON -- Liverpool managed to eliminate Plymouth at the second attempt in the FA Cup on Wednesday, edging past the fourth-tier club 1-0 to reach the fourth round.

Liverpool's Brazilian duo combined for the goal with Lucas Leiva heading in from Philippe Coutinho's corner in the 18th minute on the south coast. Liverpool clung on in the replay, with Divock Origi squandering a chance to double the lead when his penalty was saved.

Southampton also advanced Wednesday, beating Norwich 1-0 for a home match against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Newcastle beat Birmingham 3-1 to set up a meeting with Oxford.