Big Sam grabs first win as Palace boss with Bolton victory

LONDON -- Sam Allardyce secured his first victory as Crystal Palace manager by reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday when two non-league teams also advanced.

Palace fell behind to third-tier side Bolton but two goals from substitute Christian Benteke clinched a 2-1 victory for Allardyce against the team he managed between 1999 and 2007.

It ended Allardyce's five-match winless streak with Palace in all competitions.

Palace will next host Manchester City in the FA Cup.

But more important for Allardyce is producing a win in the league. Palace is only out of the Premier League relegation zone due to its superior goal difference.

Burnley 2, Sunderland 0 Sunderland, which is next from last in the Premier League, found no respite in the cup in this all top-flight meeting.

A header from Sam Vokes before halftime was followed late in the game at Turf Moor by substitute Andre Gray's strike.

Lincoln 1, Ipswich 0 Lincoln, who play in the fifth tier, will face a second-tier League Championship side in the fourth round later this month.

Lincoln stunned Championship side Ipswich with a stoppage-time goal from Nathan Arnold securing a 1-0 win to set up a meeting with Brighton.

Sutton knocked out 10-man AFC Wimbledon with a 3-1 victory to secure a match against Leeds.