News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

January, 19, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Big Sam grabs first win as Palace boss with Bolton victory
AP  January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
LONDON -- Sam Allardyce secured his first victory as Crystal Palace manager by reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday when two non-league teams also advanced.

Palace fell behind to third-tier side Bolton but two goals from substitute Christian Benteke clinched a 2-1 victory for Allardyce against the team he managed between 1999 and 2007.

It ended Allardyce's five-match winless streak with Palace in all competitions.

Palace will next host Manchester City in the FA Cup.

But more important for Allardyce is producing a win in the league. Palace is only out of the Premier League relegation zone due to its superior goal difference.

Burnley 2, Sunderland 0 Sunderland, which is next from last in the Premier League, found no respite in the cup in this all top-flight meeting.

A header from Sam Vokes before halftime was followed late in the game at Turf Moor by substitute Andre Gray's strike.

Lincoln 1, Ipswich 0 Lincoln, who play in the fifth tier, will face a second-tier League Championship side in the fourth round later this month.

Lincoln stunned Championship side Ipswich with a stoppage-time goal from Nathan Arnold securing a 1-0 win to set up a meeting with Brighton.

Sutton knocked out 10-man AFC Wimbledon with a 3-1 victory to secure a match against Leeds.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search