|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 19, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Big Sam grabs first win as Palace boss with Bolton victory
|
AP January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
LONDON -- Sam Allardyce secured his first victory as Crystal Palace manager by reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday when two non-league teams also advanced.
Palace fell behind to third-tier side Bolton but two goals from substitute Christian Benteke clinched a 2-1 victory for Allardyce against the team he managed between 1999 and 2007.
It ended Allardyce's five-match winless streak with Palace in all competitions.
Palace will next host Manchester City in the FA Cup.
But more important for Allardyce is producing a win in the league. Palace is only out of the Premier League relegation zone due to its superior goal difference.
Burnley 2, Sunderland 0 Sunderland, which is next from last in the Premier League, found no respite in the cup in this all top-flight meeting.
A header from Sam Vokes before halftime was followed late in the game at Turf Moor by substitute Andre Gray's strike.
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 0 Lincoln, who play in the fifth tier, will face a second-tier League Championship side in the fourth round later this month.
Lincoln stunned Championship side Ipswich with a stoppage-time goal from Nathan Arnold securing a 1-0 win to set up a meeting with Brighton.
Sutton knocked out 10-man AFC Wimbledon with a 3-1 victory to secure a match against Leeds.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
2
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
3
After 5 titles and 19 years, Spurs' Duncan retires
4
Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics
5
Cavaliers hold on to beat Bucks in OT
6
Raiders prove too strong for Colts
7
Booker, Chriss help Suns hand Heat sixth loss
8
Ramos own goal as Sevilla ends Real Madrid's unbeaten run
9
A good day for woodball
10
Cleveland heap more misery on Milwaukee