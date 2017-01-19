|
Murillo's bicycle kick helps Inter past Bologna
AP January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
MILAN -- Jeison Murillo scored with a spectacular bicycle kick and Antonio Candreva got the winner in extra time as Inter Milan beat Bologna 3-2 Tuesday to advance to the Italian Cup quarterfinals.
Shortly after the half-hour mark, Murillo broke the deadlock in style, redirecting a corner from Joao Mario with a picture-perfect overhead effort from beyond the penalty spot.
Mario also provided the pass when Rodrigo Palacio burst through the offside trap to make it 2-0 six minutes later.
Blerim Dzemaili pulled one back for Bologna before the break with a shot that was deflected in by Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Godfred Donsah equalized for Bologna in the 73rd, heading in a cross by the far post as Inter's defense appeared more concerned with Mattia Destro.
Eight minutes into extra time, Candreva scored with a shot that deflected in off a defender.
Inter, which has won five straight games in Serie A, will next face Lazio or Genoa, who play Wednesday.
Inter took the last of its seven Cup titles in 2011.
Gabriel Barbosa, the 20-year-old Brazil forward known as "Gabigol," got his first start for Inter and threatened on multiple occasions early on.
