Milan snatch draw at Torino
AP
January 18, 2017, 12:15 am TWN
TURIN, Italy -- Italy forward Andrea Belotti has three goals in three matches against AC Milan this season but his Torino club can't beat the Rossoneri.
Milan came back from two goals down to draw at Torino 2-2 in Serie A on Monday, four days after eliminating the "Granata" from the Italian Cup.
Belotti and Marco Benassi put Torino ahead 2-0 at halftime but Andrea Bertolacci and Carlos Bacca responded for Milan.
Milan, which has a game in hand, remained fifth, three points behind Lazio, while Torino dropped to ninth, seven points further back.
Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic smashed an interview backdrop as he walked off the pitch.
"I'm not angry, I'm furious and very disappointed because we continue to throw away points and waste chances," said Mihajlovic, who coached Milan last season. "It's crazy to draw this match. We made the same mistakes we made in the Italian Cup. We went up by two goals, we narrowly missed a third, and then in the second half we didn't play for 20 minutes."
Midway through the first half, Belotti stuck his boot out to redirect in a shot from Adem Ljajic.
Belotti also scored when Milan beat Torino 3-2 on the opening weekend of Serie A in August — when he had an injury-time penalty saved by Milan teenager goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma — and got the opener in the 2-1 loss at the San Siro last week.
Five minutes after Belotti's goal, Benassi scored with his backheel, redirecting a cross from Iago Falque.
Torino had a golden chance to take a 3-0 lead when Antonio Barreca earned a penalty after a foul by Ignazio Abate but Adem Ljajic's spot kick went directly at Donnarumma in the center of the goal.
