|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Porto win to close gap on Benfica in top spot
AP
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
LISBON, Portugal -- FC Porto defeated Moreirense 3-0 to move within four points of Portuguese league leader Benfica on Sunday.
Oliver Torres scored in the 30th, Andre Silva added a second in the 42nd and Ivan Marcano closed the scoring in the 62nd at the Estadio do Dragao to help the hosts snap a three-game winless streak in all competitions.
Porto has 38 points from 17 matches. Benfica, trying to win an unprecedented fourth title in a row, rallied from three goals down at home against Boavista on Saturday but couldn't manage more than a 3-3 draw.
Third-placed Sporting Lisbon drew 2-2 at Chaves on Saturday.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
2
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
3
After 5 titles and 19 years, Spurs' Duncan retires
4
Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics
5
Cavaliers hold on to beat Bucks in OT
6
Raiders prove too strong for Colts
7
Booker, Chriss help Suns hand Heat sixth loss
8
Ramos own goal as Sevilla ends Real Madrid's unbeaten run
9
Cleveland heap more misery on Milwaukee
10
Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Heat