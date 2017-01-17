News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 17, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Porto win to close gap on Benfica in top spot

AP
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
LISBON, Portugal -- FC Porto defeated Moreirense 3-0 to move within four points of Portuguese league leader Benfica on Sunday.

Oliver Torres scored in the 30th, Andre Silva added a second in the 42nd and Ivan Marcano closed the scoring in the 62nd at the Estadio do Dragao to help the hosts snap a three-game winless streak in all competitions.

Porto has 38 points from 17 matches. Benfica, trying to win an unprecedented fourth title in a row, rallied from three goals down at home against Boavista on Saturday but couldn't manage more than a 3-3 draw.

Third-placed Sporting Lisbon drew 2-2 at Chaves on Saturday.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search