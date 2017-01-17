Ramos' unhappy homecoming

MADRID -- Sevilla fans enjoyed the last laugh over Sergio Ramos.

Sevilla twice scored late — including an 85th-minute own goal by Ramos — to end Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak and move within one point of its rival atop the Spanish league with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

It was a tough result for Ramos, who three days ago had angered Sevilla fans after converting a penalty kick "Panenka" style in a Copa del Rey match.

Ramos said he was insulted by some supporters of his former team.

On Sunday, the Seville native was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball, and heard even more from the crowd at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan when he found his own net with a header while trying to clear a cross.

"The goal was a normal game situation. I had one of my best games with Real Madrid playing here," Ramos said.

Elsewhere, it was Valencia 2, Espanyol 1; Celta Vigo 1, Alaves 0; and Granada 1, Osasuna 1.