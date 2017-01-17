News
Monaco play on the break to tear apart Marseille 4-1

AP
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
PARIS -- Free-scoring Monaco moved to the top of the French league on goal difference by crushing Marseille 4-1 Sunday, tearing the home side apart with lightning counterattacks that took its season's tally to 60 league goals in 20 games.

No other side in Europe's top five leagues has scored as many times as Monaco, which plays in a league often known for its tight defenses. This was the eighth time this season Monaco has scored at least four goals, with four of those matches away.

"We wanted to put in a big performance tonight," Monaco forward Valere Germain said. "We have quality players and we know we can do something special this season."

Nice, which drew 0-0 at home to Metz earlier Sunday, is in second place. Defending champion PSG is third, three points behind both Nice and Monaco.

PSG and Monaco are involved in both domestic cup competitions and the Champions League.

Elsewhere, it was Nice 0, Metz 0 and Caen 3, Lyon 2.

