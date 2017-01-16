|
Icardi helps Inter come from behind to top Chievo
AP
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
MILAN -- Mauro Icardi came to Inter Milan's rescue yet again as Serie A's top goalscorer helped the Nerazzurri come from behind to beat Chievo Verona 3-1 on Saturday.
Icardi scored the equalizer in the 69th minute, volleying in Antonio Candreva's stunning cross from the right.
Icardi's 15th goal in 20 league matches moved him two clear of Roma forward Edin Dzeko and Torino's Andrea Belotti in the goalscoring charts.
Icardi also had a hand in the winner, four minutes from time. He won the ball back in midfield and set up Ivan Perisic, who raced towards goal before firing past Stefano Sorrentino after the Chievo defenders backed away from him. Eder topped the scoring in stoppage time.
Meanwhile, Crotone lost 1-0 to Bologna, and now looks even more likely to go straight back down to Serie B.
|
