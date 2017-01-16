|
Goals for Messi, Suarez put Barca over Las Palmas
AP
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
MADRID -- Lionel Messi didn't need a free kick this time, scoring from close range to help Barcelona rout Las Palmas 5-0 and move within two points of Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Saturday.
Luis Suarez added two goals and Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal also scored as Barcelona easily won at Camp Nou in its pursuit of Madrid, which plays at third-place Sevilla on Sunday. Madrid will remain with a game in hand after this weekend's matches.
Atletico Madrid 1, Real Betis 0 Midfielder Nicolas Gaitan scored early from a cross into the area to give fourth-place Atletico its third straight win in the league.
Leganes 0, Athletic Bilbao 0 Athletic, coming off elimination against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, was held by promoted Leganes to remain seventh in the standings.
