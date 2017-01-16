Costa not missed as Chelsea rout Leicester

LONDON -- Top-scorer Diego Costa wasn't missed by English Premier League leader Chelsea.

Dimitri Payet's absence wasn't felt by West Ham.

Both teams won their games 3-0 despite missing their talisman on Saturday, but uncertainties linger about the future of the duo in English football.

West Ham, which beat Crystal Palace, went public with Payet's bombshell that he wants to leave and is refusing to play.

The east London club insists the France midfielder will not be sold in the January transfer window which runs for another two weeks.

After twice referencing the "truth," Conte stressed: "I like to tell the truth and not lie. Diego stopped training on Tuesday because he felt a pain in his back and from that moment he didn't train in the week."

Costa's absence followed the Spain international being linked with a big-money move to the ambitious Chinese Super League and reports of a rift with the Chelsea coaching staff.

Leicester 0, Chelsea 3 Chelsea's first two goals came from an unlikely source: Marcos Alonso. The wing back first netted in the sixth minute after being teed up by Eden Hazard and he was on target again six minutes into the second half with a low drive.

Pedro Rodriguez headed in the third as Chelsea went seven points clear at the top.

West Ham 3, Crystal Palace 0 Andy Carroll helped West Ham fans forget Payet's unsettling conduct by scoring an eye-catching bicycle kick. The win meant that West Ham's three-match losing run in all competitions ended.

Tottenham 4, West Brom 0 Harry Kane's hat trick gave Tottenham a club record-equaling sixth straight league win and Gareth McAuley's own goal ensured more misery for West Bromwich Albion.

Elsewhere it was: Burnley 1, Southampton 0; Swansea 0, Arsenal 4; Hull 3, Bournemouth 1; Watford 0, Middlesbrough 0; and Sunderland 1, Stoke 3.