Friday
January, 13, 2017
Silva scores as PSG defeat Metz to reach cup semifinals
AP
January 13, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
PARIS -- Center half Thiago Silva scored a header in each half as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 2-0 to reach the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday.
Both of Silva's goals came from Angel Di Maria corners.
Although Metz hardly threatened, PSG was thankful for Silva's input given that top scorer Edinson Cavani was having one of his wasteful matches. After Cavani had missed a good chance early, shooting straight at goalkeeper David Oberhauser, Silva pounced with a firm downward header in the 27th minute.
PSG and Bordeaux join Monaco and Nancy in the last four.
