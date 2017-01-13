|
International Edition
Friday
January, 13, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Messi free kick puts Barca in Copa del Rey quarterfinals
AP
January 13, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
MADRID -- Lionel Messi came through for Barcelona again, scoring with a perfectly struck free kick to give the defending champions a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.
Messi fired a remarkable low strike into the right corner in the 78th minute at Camp Nou to help the Catalan club reverse a 2-1 first-leg loss and advance 4-3 on aggregate.
It was Messi's third decisive free kick goal in the last three Barcelona matches. In addition to scoring in the first leg against Athletic, the Argentina playmaker saved Barcelona from a loss in the Spanish league on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid became the first team to reach the quarterfinals.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
'You're the ping to my pong'
2
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
3
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
4
Curry outguns Davis, Cavs maul Grizzlies
5
After 5 titles and 19 years, Spurs' Duncan retires
6
Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics
7
Cavaliers hold on to beat Bucks in OT
8
Raiders prove too strong for Colts
9
Tai reaches semifinals at BWF Superseries finals
10
Booker, Chriss help Suns hand Heat sixth loss