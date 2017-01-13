Dybala, Bernardeschi shine as Juve, Fiorentina advance

ROME -- Two of Series A's brightest young talents were on full display when Juventus and Fiorentina each advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Paulo Dybala scored one goal and set up another as Juventus beat in-form Atalanta 3-2, while Federico Bernardeschi converted a penalty in stoppage time and hit the crossbar as Fiorentina defeated Chievo Verona 1-0.

Defending champion Juventus will next face AC Milan or Torino, which play Thursday.

Six-time champion Fiorentina's next opponent is Napoli, which beat Serie B side Spezia 3-1 on Tuesday.

The other Round of 16 matchups are: Inter Milan vs. Bologna; Sassuolo vs. Cesena; Lazio vs. Genoa; and Roma vs. Sampdoria.

At the Juventus Stadium, Dybala's exploits made coach Massimiliano Allegri's decision to rest Gonzalo Higuain pay off.

It was until the 81st minute, when Atalanta's 18-year-old Ivory Coast forward Emmanuel Latte Lath beat Stephan Liechsteiner to redirect in a cross and make it 3-2.