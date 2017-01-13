Southampton gets 1-0 edge over Liverpool

SOUTHAMPTON, England -- Liverpool endured more cup frustration when Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semifinal 1-0 on Wednesday.

Nathan Redmond capitalized on a mistake by Ragnar Klavan to score the only goal in the 20th minute and Southampton could rue not building a stronger lead to take to Anfield in two weeks' time.

"I should have had four today, on another day they might go in," Redmond said. "I'll take those mistakes and try to put it right in training and the next game."

Liverpool was struggling against a Premier League rival -- unlike on Sunday, when fourth-tier side Plymouth drew 0-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup to force a replay.

Liverpool is competing for silverware on three fronts domestically in Juergen Klopp's first full season in charge, with Liverpool second in the Premier League and pursuing a first English title since 1990. Klopp guided Liverpool to the final last year but lost to Manchester City.

This week's difficulties in the cups have come ahead of one of the biggest games of the club's season on Sunday against northwest rival Manchester United in the league.

Southampton, which ended a four-match winless run, is in the last four of a major competition for the first time since 2003.