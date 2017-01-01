|
Barkley equalizer gives Everton 2-2 draw at Hull
AP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
HULL, England -- Ross Barkley headed a late equalizer to earn Everton a 2-2 draw with struggling Hull in the English Premier League on Friday.
Hull captain Michael Dawson gave his side a sixth-minute lead, only for an own-goal by goalkeeper David Marshall in first-half injury time to make it all square.
Robert Snodgrass restored Hull's lead with a superb free kick in the 65th minute, but Barkley pounced with six minutes left to earn his side a point.
Everton remained seventh in the standings, while Hull swapped the bottom of the table for 19th place ahead of the rest of the weekend matches.
Hull attacked right from the start and was rewarded almost immediately.
Curtis Davies rose to meet a corner taken by Snodgrass and flicked the ball on for Dawson to rifle a shot between Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles and the far post.
Everton pushed forward in search of an equalizer and nearly found it in the 15th minute when Seamus Coleman sent a header against the base of the right-hand post.
Though the hosts looked to have done enough to keep their lead until the interval, they conceded in agonizing fashion in the first minute of added time.
Watched by England coach Gareth Southgate, Barkley grabbed Everton's equalizer with a downward header — meeting a perfect cross from left back Leighton Barnes, whose earlier foul had led to Snodgrass's goal.
