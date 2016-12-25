Milan win Super Cup after penalty shootout

DOHA, Qatar -- AC Milan lifted the Italian Super Cup on Friday after winning a penalty shoot-out against holders Juventus.

Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty as AC Milan edged a 4-3 shootout victory after the game finished 1-1 after extra time. Pasalic scored Milan's fifth spot-kick after their 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had denied Paulo Dybala.

Giorgio Chiellini scored for Juventus in the 18th-minute but Giacomo Bonaventura headed Milan level seven minutes before the break to leave the game level at 1-1 after extra-time.

The result means Milan have now equalled the Turin club's record of seven super cup wins.