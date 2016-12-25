News
Madrid's Ronaldo calls Syria kids 'true heroes'

AFP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
LONDON -- Cristiano Ronaldo called Syria's long-suffering children "the true heroes" as he joined a campaign to provide food, medicine and psychological help for kids in Aleppo and other war-stricken cities.

"Hello, this is for children of Syria.

We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player, but you are the true heroes," the Real Madrid and Portugal star said in a video message for Save The Children posted on his social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

