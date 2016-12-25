News
China to lower foreign player quotas for clubs

AFP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
BEIJING -- China will lower the number of overseas players allowed on domestic teams from five to four in an effort to cool the red-hot market for foreign talent, its football authority said.

Clubs in the mega-rich Chinese Super League have splashed out more than US$400 million on domestic and foreign players this year after President Xi Jinping laid out his vision of turning the country into a football powerhouse.

The new restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed on club rosters was announced Friday by the Chinese Football Association, the sport's governing body in China.

