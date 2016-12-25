|
International Edition
Sunday
December, 25, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
China to lower foreign player quotas for clubs
AFP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
BEIJING -- China will lower the number of overseas players allowed on domestic teams from five to four in an effort to cool the red-hot market for foreign talent, its football authority said.
Clubs in the mega-rich Chinese Super League have splashed out more than US$400 million on domestic and foreign players this year after President Xi Jinping laid out his vision of turning the country into a football powerhouse.
The new restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed on club rosters was announced Friday by the Chinese Football Association, the sport's governing body in China.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Cricket: Du Plessis ton puts S. Africa in strong position in day-night Test
2
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying wins HK Open to clinch world No. 1 spot
3
Yang Dai-kang to sign four-year one billion yen deal with Japanese team: report
4
Wei-yin Chen's baseball camp
5
Hamilton faster than Rosberg in first Abu Dhabi practice
6
'You're the ping to my pong'
7
Formula One: 'Unwell' Hamilton quits testing amid furore
8
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
9
Curry outguns Davis, Cavs maul Grizzlies
10
After 5 titles and 19 years, Spurs' Duncan retires