Sunday

December, 25, 2016

Milan captain calls China sale a 'great opportunity'

AFP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
DOHA -- The proposed sale of Italian giants AC Milan to a Chinese consortium is a "great opportunity" for the club, the team's injured skipper Riccardo Montolivo said Friday.

The 30-year-old midfielder said Milan had to "adapt" to the modern world, pointing to the foreign ownership of big clubs across Europe.

"I think that it is a great opportunity for AC Milan," he told AFP hours before the Italian Super Cup between the Rossoneri and Juventus, being played in Qatar.

