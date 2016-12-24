The trials of becoming Nigeria's next star

LAGOS -- Somewhere out there is a new Nwankwo Kanu or a Jay-Jay Okocha, but it is not easy for the thousands of pretenders to become Nigeria's newest soccer hero to get a foot on the ladder.

There are hundreds of soccer academies across the country of 180 million people but few put their starstruck trainees on the road to a contract in Europe.

Each week, more than 400 aspiring heroes aged between six and 18 attend the Barcelona soccer academy in Lagos, which opened in November.

Soccer is king in Nigeria, even though the country has again failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations finals which will be held in Gabon in January.

More than 1,500 youngsters took skills tests in September to get into the Barcelona academy. But the 1,000 euros (US$1,000) annual cost was an even bigger hurdle for many.

The parents of Johnson Gbenga, 12, had to borrow money from their family and neighbors in the distant Lagos suburb of Badagry to get a place.

"They understood that there is nothing more important than football," said the shy youngster who spends three hours on a bus to get to each training session at FCB Escola.

"One day for sure, I will play for Barca," said 12-year-old Yacub Farouk as he kicked a ball in his tattered shorts and worn shoes.

"It makes me happy because other footballers will be able to see that Nigerians have talent and that we can be the best."

After Dubai, Istanbul and Sao Paulo, Barcelona is now spreading word of the team in Lagos, business capital of Africa's most populated country.