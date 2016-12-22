Dortmund end disappointing 2016 with draw

BERLIN -- Borussia Dortmund ended 2016 with whistles from its own fans after being held to a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga by gritty Augsburg on Tuesday.

Not even the news of midfielder Julian Weigl's contract extension to 2021 could hide the disappointment of Dortmund's third successive league draw.

It wasn't for lack of effort — the home side had 23 attempts on goal but only Ousmane Dembele's equalizer after the interval to show for it.

"I think the game today reflects the whole opening half of the season," Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said of a side that beat Bayern Munich and topped a Champions League group containing Real Madrid.

Tuchel had said he was worried by his side's propensity to concede first — since the 1-0 win over Bayern, Dortmund had been left with an uphill task across six competitive games. And it happened again on Tuesday when Ji Dong-won scored against his former club in the 33rd minute.

Marc Bartra lost the ball and Martin Hinteregger surged forward despite the attention of five Dortmund players, slipping a pass to Jan Moravek, who noticed Ji free on the left. Goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller blocked his first effort but the rebound fell kindly for the South Korean to grab his third league goal of the season.