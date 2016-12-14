Portugal's Ronaldo wins third Ballon d'Or award

MADRID -- Ronaldo on Monday won his third Ballon d'Or award, which this year is being handed out by France Football magazine separately from FIFA.

Ronaldo — not to be confused his vastly superior Brazilian namesake — also took home the Ballon d'Or prize in 2013 and 2014, and the FIFA award in 2008 while still playing for Manchester United.

The Portugal forward is also in contention for FIFA's prize this year, along with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, who finished second and third to Ronaldo on Monday, respectively.

"This was likely the best year of my career, individually and collectively," Ronaldo said in a pre-recorded video. "It was unforgettable."

"For me it's a great honor to receive my fourth golden ball," Ronaldo said. "I never thought in my mind to win (it) four times, so I'm so pleased, I'm so happy. I have to thank all my teammates, the national team, Real Madrid, all the people, all the players who helped me win this individual award."

Ronaldo is with Real Madrid in Japan to play in FIFA's Club World Cup.