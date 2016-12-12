Seattle Sounders win first MLS Cup after shootout

TORONTO -- Roman Torres scored in the sixth round of penalty kicks to give the Seattle Sounders their first MLS Cup title, 5-4 over Toronto FC after 120 scoreless minutes Saturday night.

It was the first MLS Cup final to fail to produce a goal in regulation, setting the stage for a dramatic tiebreaker.

While Toronto's Michael Bradley and Alvaro Fernandez for Seattle had both seen their shots saved, the game went to sudden-death spot kicks. Toronto's Justin Morrow could only clatter his shot off the crossbar, setting the stage for Torres to win it with a high shot down the middle of the goal.

Former Toronto FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei was named the game's most valuable player.

Seattle became the first team in MLS Cup final history to fail to produce a shot on target throughout the game. Additionally, the Sounders' three shots overall were the fewest in an MLS title game, the first to feature two expansion franchises. Toronto was the first Canadian MLS Cup finalist.

After a fairly subdued 90 minutes of regulation, extra time produced a number of opportunities, but even with Toronto enjoying a 7-0 shot advantage in the 30-minute period, no breakthrough could be found.