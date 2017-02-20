|
Aussie rugby star Dan Vickerman dies aged 37
|
AP February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
SYDNEY -- Dan Vickerman, who played 63 rugby tests for Australia, has died at his home in Sydney. He was 37.
The Australian Rugby Union issued a statement Sunday saying players and officials were shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of the former Wallabies lock.
ARU chief executive Bill Pulver says "Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way."
"He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field. He cared deeply about the game and the players, helping players transition into life after rugby in his role with Rugby Union Players' Association following his retirement."
Vickerman was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and moved to Australia in 2000 before joining the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies for the 2001 Super Rugby season.
He made his test debut for Australia in June 2002 in a 31-25 win over France.
Vickerman moved to Sydney in 2004 to play for the New South Wales Waratahs, where he played until taking leave from the sport following the 2007 World Cup to spend three years studying at Cambridge University.
He returned to Australia to resume his career with the Waratahs and Wallabies, was rushed back into the national squad and earned his last test cap in the 2011 World Cup seminfinal loss to New Zealand.
|
