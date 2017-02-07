|
Northampton sign Australia centre Horne
|
AFP February 7, 2017, 6:00 am TWN
|
LONDON -- Australian international centre Rob Horne will join Northampton Saints from the Waratahs next season, the English Premiership club said on Monday.
The 27-year-old has been capped 33 times by Australia, who appointed him vice-captain last year, and played at two World Cups.
He has made over 100 appearances for Sydney side the Waratahs, making him the state's ninth most-capped player.
"Rob has played at the highest level of the sport for nearly a decade and we're delighted that he has put pen to paper and agreed to come to Franklin's Gardens," said Saints rugby director Jim Mallinder.
"He's going to be a real asset for us, both with his quality of play and his leadership experience in what is a crucial position."
Horne said: "Northampton is a club with a strong history and I look forward to being a part of that at the club.
"I'm excited for the journey ahead and experiencing Aviva Premiership and European rugby."
Northampton did not disclose the length of Horne's contract.
|
