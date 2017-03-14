News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

March, 14, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

All smiles at All England
CNA  March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), the world's top woman badminton player, poses for a photo while sitting on the podium with her trophy and gold medal after becoming the first player from Taiwan to win an All England Open title, beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in two sets 21-16, 22-20 on Sunday, March 12.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search