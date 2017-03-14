|
All smiles at All England
|
CNA March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), the world's top woman badminton player, poses for a photo while sitting on the podium with her trophy and gold medal after becoming the first player from Taiwan to win an All England Open title, beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in two sets 21-16, 22-20 on Sunday, March 12.
|
