RugbyU: North-led Wales offer Howley redemption

Cardiff, United Kingdom- Wales coach Rob Howley's courageous call to avoid tinkering with his stuttering side was vindicated after they notched up an "emphatic" 22-9 victory over Ireland in a thrilling Six Nations match.

Fans, pundits and media turned on Wales players and coaches after they leaked 20 unanswered points in their defeat by the Scots, which followed a loss to England after an opening victory over Italy.

But interim head coach Howley refused to bow to pressure for wholesale changes and picked an unaltered team to play the Irish, notably retaining much-criticised winger George North.

North duly stepped up several levels to repay the faith Howley showed him by crossing for a well-taken brace of tries.

A third try by Jamie Roberts, with Leigh Halfpenny booting the rest of the points, saw the Welsh ease past an Ireland team that had Jonny Sexton sin binned and had only three penalties to show for their efforts.

"We knew there would be a reaction and against one of the best sides in rugby you have to play like that both with and without the ball," Howley said.

"I'm delighted for the players, they have taken a lot of stick and we beat Ireland emphatically."

Asked about North, who undoubtedly had his worst game for Wales in the defeat by Scotland, Howley said: "When you praise them too much they sit back, if you criticise them too much they go into their shell so it's a fine balance.

"He's a quality world class player," the former Wales scrum-half added. "We all have bad games and George was first to put his hand up after Scotland game and said 'I needed to be better'.

"We want him on the ball as often as possible."

Calling the high-octane, bruising game at Cardiff's Principality Stadium "a great advert for Six Nations rugby", Howley said it was an "outstanding 80-minute performance" by a seasoned team of experienced players who had already "been there and done it"