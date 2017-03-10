FIS calls for longer doping ban against world champion Johaug

LAUSANNE -- The International Ski Federation (FIS) on Thursday appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to extend a doping ban against former world cross-country ski champion Therese Johaug.

Norway's sporting authority banned Johaug for 13 months on February 10 for using a steroid that was applied on a lip balm.

Norway's anti-doping agency had called for a 14 month ban for Johaug whose three world titles (30km classic, 2x7.5km and skiathlon) last year took her to seven for her career.

"The FIS requests that the period of ineligibility imposed on the athlete be 'reasonably extended'," the sports tribunal said in a statement.

Johaug, 28, tested positive for the steroid clostebol which she said was in a cream prescribed for her against sunburned lips she had suffered while training in Italy in August.

The Norwegian national ski team doctor Fredrik Bendiksen has publicly taken responsibility for the doping incident and resigned.

It is the second doping scandal to hit Norwegian skiing in less than a year. In July, cross-country skier Martin Sundby was banned for two months and lost his overall 2015 World Cup and Tour de Ski titles after exceeding set limits for salbutamol in an anti-asthma inhaler.