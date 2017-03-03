World's best compete at 9-Ball international

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The 2017 Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship (安麗益之源盃世界女子花式撞球錦標賽) commenced yesterday, March 2, with the best world's best pool players set to battle it out on the baize at the Taipei Gymnasium (台北體育館) until March 5.

With Amway Taiwan's (安麗台灣) continuous support since 1998, the championship is Taiwan's longest-running international sports tournament exclusively sponsored by one firm. Regarded as "spring's most beautiful battle," the four-day event sees the game's top stars demonstrate their skills on the pool table, attracting ample attention each year with its high prize money and ranking points.

This year, Taiwan's team consists of Chieh-Yu Chou (周婕妤) and Yuan-Chun Lin (林沅君) — ranked second and ninth in the world — alongside Ho-Yun Chen (陳禾耘), Tzu-Chien Wei (魏子茜), Shin-Mei Liu (柳信美), Yu-Wen Hsieh (謝喻雯) and first-time participant Chia-Hua Chen (陳佳樺).

Aside from Taiwan's star-studded lineup, foreign players are another highlight: China is represented by current world No. 1 Yu Han (韓雨) along with Liu Shasha (劉莎莎) and Siming Chen (陳思明).

Others include two-time champion Kim Ga-young from Korea; last year's champion and youngest-ever winner Chezka Centeno from the Philippines, Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher from the U.K. and Poland's Katarzyna Wesolowska.

Alongside the tournament, the gymnasium will play host to a photo and video exhibition looking back on the tournament's two-decades of illustrious history.