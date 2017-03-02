Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship begins

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The 2017 Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship (安麗益之源盃世界女子花式撞球錦標賽) takes place from March 1 to March 5 at the Taipei Gymnasium (台北體育館).

With Amway Taiwan's (安麗台灣) support since 1998, the championship is Taiwan's longest-running international sports tournament that is exclusively sponsored by one firm. Regarded as "spring's most beautiful battle" with sports stars and their demonstration of skills on the pool table, the four-day event attracts ample attention each year with its high prize money and ranking points awarded.

This time, Taiwan's team consists of Chieh-Yu Chou (周婕妤) and Yuan-Chun Lin (林沅君), each at second and ninth in the world, and Ho-Yun Chen (陳禾耘), Tzu-Chien Wei (魏子茜), Shin-Mei Liu (柳信美), first-time participant Chia-Hua Chen (陳佳樺) and Yu-Wen Hsieh (謝喻雯).

Aside from Taiwan's star-studded lineup, foreign players are another highlight: China is represented by current world number one player -- Yu Han (韓雨) and followed by Sha-Sha Liu (劉莎莎) and Si-Ming Chen (陳思明). Others include two-time champion Ga-Young Kim from Korea; Chezka Centeno from the Philippines, who is last year's winner and the youngest of all times; Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher from the UK and the Polish Katarzyna Wesolowska.

Alongside the tournament is an exhibition that looks back on the past two decades with photos and footage of previous events.