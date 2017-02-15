|
Disgraced Armstrong loses bid to halt lawsuit
|
AP February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge on Monday refused to block the government's US$100 million lawsuit against Lance Armstrong, putting the former cyclist on course for trial in a 2010 case stemming from his performance-enhancing drug use.
The lawsuit was filed by Armstrong's former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis. The federal government joined in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted he cheated to win the Tour de France seven times from 1999-2005. Armstrong was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.
|
