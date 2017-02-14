News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 15, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Luca Aerni flips the standings to win combined at ski worlds
GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP  February 14, 2017, 6:01 am TWN
ST. MORITZ -- In a total turnaround, Luca Aerni won the combined event at world ski championships on Monday after being 30th fastest in downhill.

The Swiss skier was first on the slalom course and used it to finish 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria.

Hirscher, the best slalom skier in the lineup who started two racers after Aerni, looked stunned after seeing his time at the finish area.

The home team also took bronze, with Mauro Caviezel finishing 0.06 behind his teammate, and placed all four of its racers in the top seven.

Aerni's first career win gave Switzerland its third title from six races in St. Moritz.

The 23-year-old Aerni has a career-best finish of fifth in World

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search