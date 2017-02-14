Luca Aerni flips the standings to win combined at ski worlds

ST. MORITZ -- In a total turnaround, Luca Aerni won the combined event at world ski championships on Monday after being 30th fastest in downhill.

The Swiss skier was first on the slalom course and used it to finish 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria.

Hirscher, the best slalom skier in the lineup who started two racers after Aerni, looked stunned after seeing his time at the finish area.

The home team also took bronze, with Mauro Caviezel finishing 0.06 behind his teammate, and placed all four of its racers in the top seven.

Aerni's first career win gave Switzerland its third title from six races in St. Moritz.

The 23-year-old Aerni has a career-best finish of fifth in World