Iditarod start moved to Fairbanks on low snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Low-snow conditions in the Alaska Range have forced officials with the world's most famous sled dog race to move its official start from the Anchorage area to Fairbanks, 580 kilometers to the north.

It's the second time in three years, and the third time in the last 14, that there hasn't been enough snow south of the Alaska Range to start the race from the Anchorage area. Last year, even the ceremonial start in Anchorage was almost moved because of a lack of snow.

Of particular concern this year are conditions in the always-dangerous Dalzell Gorge, which have been exacerbated by a lack of snow. Several mushers crashed their sleds and one injured competitor had to be rescued by helicopter in 2014 near the gorge, about 150 miles west of the start.

The low snow conditions this year have left the trail covered with exposed vegetation, said the race's chief operating officer, Chas St. George.