Nitro Athletics receives high-profile support

MELBOURNE -- International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe says he's a big fan of the Nitro Athletics concept being showcased by Usain Bolt and which features mixed medley relays, sprints over non-traditional distances and elimination mile races.

Bolt has led the Usain Bolt All-Stars in a team competition against Australia, New Zealand, China, England and Japan for two nights, including Thursday, when Coe attended. Bolt is expected to run his first solo race — after competing in two relays — when the series concludes with its third night of competition on Saturday at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

"I saw engagement, I saw fun and laughter and that's what the sport has been missing for a long time," Coe said Friday. "It was a terrific start. It's an obvious thing to say but unless we innovate we're going to become less and less relevant and we can't afford to do that."

Nitro was developed by former Australian 400-meter runner John Steffensen and Athletics Australia, while eight-time Olympic gold medalist Bolt is also a key figure and holds an equity stake in the concept.

The event — with Bolt headlining — is likely to return to Australia in 2018. But Coe says the event can work anywhere.

Bolt is expected to run in a 150-meter sprint on Saturday night, but other distances include 60 and 200 meters. The relay legs are over varying distances and alternate between male and female runners.