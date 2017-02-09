Local fighter Jeff Huang seeks to beat the odds

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Local welterweight MMA fighter Jeff "The Machine" Huang (黃育仁) will take on undefeated Malaysian prospect Agilan Thani on Friday.

Huang is widely considered the nation's top welterweight fighter and will represent Chinese Taipei at "ONE Championship: Throne of Tigers" at the 12,000-seat Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

The fighter currently holds a record of six wins and two losses, and all of his victories have been either TKOs or submissions.

He previously scored a first-round stoppage win over Indian kickboxer Bala Shetty in his July 2014 promotional debut and followed the win by submitting Indonesian veteran Zuli Silawanto with a first-round rear-naked choke four months later.

In his third assignment as a ONE Championship athlete, Huang finished Filipino fighter Trestle Tan with a furious punching combination to earn a scintillating first-round technical knockout in November 2015.

The event will be Huang's first match in two years and the Taiwanese fighter is not hiding his excitement on being able to go back into the ring. "I miss being there inside the ONE Championship cage, competing with the best fighters in Asia. I'm happy that I am back where I belong. It's great to open the year with a return fight in ONE Championship," he said.

Speaking with The China Post, Huang addressed some of the difficulties he faced to prepare for the upcoming bout as a 39-year-old.

"I had to readjust my physique by going through a lot of heavy training. And it was tough because at my age; I cannot afford to be injured. But the most difficult thing I had to face was more emotional, as I have been training for seven weeks straight in Phuket, so I had no time and no one to celebrate the Lunar New Year with."

Huang also addressed his strategy against his opponent Thani, who has an unblemished six wins and no losses as a professional MMA fighter.