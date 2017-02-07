|
Downhill training lost to weather on 1st day of ski worlds
AP February 7, 2017, 8:00 am TWN
ST. MORITZ -- Bad weather wiped out downhill training sessions on the opening day of the ski world championships at St. Moritz.
Organizers first canceled the men's practice on a snowy, overcast day. Then the women's session, which had been delayed to take the men's original lunchtime slot, was also called off.
The women's training took priority before their super-G race opens the medal program Tuesday. Better weather is forecast for Tuesday when Switzerland's Lara Gut and American Lindsey Vonn are favored despite their recent crashes.
The men's super-G is scheduled for Wednesday.
More downhill training sessions are scheduled before the marquee races this weekend -- Saturday for the men, Sunday for the women.
A full training run is mandated before a downhill race.
