News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

February, 7, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Downhill training lost to weather on 1st day of ski worlds
AP  February 7, 2017, 8:00 am TWN
ST. MORITZ -- Bad weather wiped out downhill training sessions on the opening day of the ski world championships at St. Moritz.

Organizers first canceled the men's practice on a snowy, overcast day. Then the women's session, which had been delayed to take the men's original lunchtime slot, was also called off.

The women's training took priority before their super-G race opens the medal program Tuesday. Better weather is forecast for Tuesday when Switzerland's Lara Gut and American Lindsey Vonn are favored despite their recent crashes.

The men's super-G is scheduled for Wednesday.

More downhill training sessions are scheduled before the marquee races this weekend -- Saturday for the men, Sunday for the women.

A full training run is mandated before a downhill race.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search